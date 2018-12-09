Evercore Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 41.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,806 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 15,439.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. eBay Inc has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.14.

In related news, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $99,468.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,501.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,415,207.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,461 shares of company stock worth $2,643,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/evercore-wealth-management-llc-lowers-position-in-ebay-inc-ebay.html.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.