Evercore Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,768,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 16.7% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $86.42 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $103.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, SVP Margaret K. Seif sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $250,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,096 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

