Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 78.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,233,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,724,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 12,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 88,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RE opened at $228.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $203.90 and a twelve month high of $264.88.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($16.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 16.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. TheStreet raised Everest Re Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Everest Re Group from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.11.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

