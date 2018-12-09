Exchange Union (XUC) Trading 16.5% Lower This Week

Exchange Union (CURRENCY:XUC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Exchange Union has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $55,613.00 worth of Exchange Union was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Exchange Union has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Exchange Union token can currently be bought for $2.30 or 0.00062771 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, HitBTC, EXX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.02667901 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00134145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00181436 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.75 or 0.09890738 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About Exchange Union

Exchange Union’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Exchange Union’s official Twitter account is @exchange_union and its Facebook page is accessible here. Exchange Union’s official website is www.exchangeunion.com.

Buying and Selling Exchange Union

Exchange Union can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), EXX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exchange Union directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exchange Union should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exchange Union using one of the exchanges listed above.

