Exelon (EXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the energy giant’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past 12 months, shares of Exelon Corporation have gained against a decline of the industry it belongs to. Exelon is going to benefit from its $21 billion planned capital investment, focus on zero emission electricity generation and cost savings. The company continues with its hedging program to manage market risks and protect the value of its generation. Strong cash flow generation capacity will help it lower debt levels and increase value of its shareholders. However, Exelon is subject to the impact of commodity price volatility and price fluctuation in the wholesale markets. Stringent government regulation is also a cause of concern.”

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXC. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

EXC opened at $46.96 on Friday. Exelon has a one year low of $35.57 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exelon by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.