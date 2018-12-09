Expedia Group (EXPE) & National Express Group (NXPGF) Head to Head Survey

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Expedia Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Expedia Group and National Express Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 0 9 17 0 2.65 National Express Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Expedia Group presently has a consensus target price of $145.87, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Given Expedia Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than National Express Group.

Risk and Volatility

Expedia Group has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Express Group has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Expedia Group pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. National Express Group does not pay a dividend. Expedia Group pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expedia Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Expedia Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and National Express Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $10.06 billion 1.75 $377.96 million $3.72 31.78 National Express Group $2.85 billion 0.89 N/A N/A N/A

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Express Group.

Profitability

This table compares Expedia Group and National Express Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group 4.04% 11.79% 3.51% National Express Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Expedia Group beats National Express Group on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions. It serves leisure and corporate travelers, including travel agencies, tour operators, travel supplier direct websites and their call centers; consolidators and wholesalers of travel products and services; online portals and search websites; and travel metasearch websites, mobile travel applications, social media websites, as well as traditional consumer e-commerce and group buying websites. The company also engages in advertising and media business. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services. The company also operates urban bus and transit operations; scheduled coach services linking approximately 900 destinations across the United Kingdom; and offers private hire and commuter coach travel services in London and the south of England. In addition, the company operates service areas and other transport-related businesses, such as fuel distribution; and offers student transportation services. National Express Group PLC was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.