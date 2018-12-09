FAPcoin (FAP) Price Up 49% Over Last Day

FAPcoin (CURRENCY:FAP) traded up 49% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. FAPcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $27.00 worth of FAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FAPcoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.24 or 0.02723949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00136859 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00176920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.56 or 0.09567313 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

FAPcoin Token Profile

FAPcoin’s total supply is 400,022,341 tokens. FAPcoin’s official website is fapcoin.io. FAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @FAPcoin_Crypto.

FAPcoin Token Trading

FAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

