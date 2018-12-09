Farmers National Banc (FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $16.90.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,972 shares of company stock worth $73,013. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 245.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth about $384,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 23.3% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 14.9% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 88.5% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 458,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 215,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, credit card, brokerage, and other services.

See Also: Diversification

