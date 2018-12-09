Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FATE. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,536.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 3,703,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 94,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,285,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 382,821 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.