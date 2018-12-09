FDx Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT)

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 15,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,771,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $179.45 on Friday. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

