FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $250,000 in Timken Co (TKR)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the third quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 23.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 261,313 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,475,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,376,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank C. Sullivan purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.05 per share, for a total transaction of $205,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.88. Timken Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.58 million. Timken had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Timken Co will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.59%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

