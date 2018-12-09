FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $458,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,672.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.30 per share, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1-year low of $76.04 and a 1-year high of $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.35 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.02.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

