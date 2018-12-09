FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,571 Rogers Co. (ROG)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Rogers by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Rogers by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rogers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rogers from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.67.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $114.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.60 and a twelve month high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,121.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,571 Rogers Co. (ROG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/fdx-advisors-inc-purchases-shares-of-1571-rogers-co-rog.html.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.