Filecoin [Futures] Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.94 Million (FIL)

Filecoin [Futures] (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Filecoin [Futures] coin can currently be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00083283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. Over the last seven days, Filecoin [Futures] has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin [Futures] has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.94 million worth of Filecoin [Futures] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.10 or 0.02695387 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00137178 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00181669 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.75 or 0.09829952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Filecoin [Futures] Profile

The official website for Filecoin [Futures] is filecoin.io. Filecoin [Futures]’s official Twitter account is @minefilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin [Futures] Coin Trading

Filecoin [Futures] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin [Futures] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin [Futures] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin [Futures] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

