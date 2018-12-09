Filtronic (FTC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Filtronic Plc (LON:FTC) were up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.15 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24). Approximately 358,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 248,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.13 ($0.22).

About Filtronic (LON:FTC)

Filtronic plc designs and manufactures customized radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave components and subsystems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Filtronic Wireless and Filtronic Broadband. It offers E-band and V-band transceiver modules; GaN amplifiers, including point-to-point backhaul radio links and power amplifiers; microwave and millimeter-wave filters and diplexers; E-band power amplifiers; and ultra-high capacity data links.

