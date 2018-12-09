Financial Analysis: Heineken (HEINY) vs. Big Rock Brewery (BRBMF)

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) and Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Heineken pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Big Rock Brewery does not pay a dividend. Heineken pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heineken and Big Rock Brewery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heineken $24.73 billion 2.08 $2.19 billion $2.23 20.00 Big Rock Brewery $35.91 million 0.87 -$780,000.00 N/A N/A

Heineken has higher revenue and earnings than Big Rock Brewery.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Heineken shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heineken and Big Rock Brewery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heineken N/A N/A N/A Big Rock Brewery 0.59% 0.76% 0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Heineken and Big Rock Brewery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heineken 0 2 0 0 2.00 Big Rock Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Heineken has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Big Rock Brewery has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heineken beats Big Rock Brewery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, and Lagunitas brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands. It offers its products to retailers, bars, and restaurants through distributors. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Heineken N.V. is a subsidiary of Heineken Holding N.V.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc. produces, markets, and distributes craft beers and cider in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It offers a selection of ales and lagers, and seasonal beers and ciders, as well as dry apple, peach, and pear ciders under the Alberta Genuine Draft, Alta Light, Big Rock Grill, Big Rock Honey Brown Lager, Dunkelweizen, Eddies, Grasshopper Ale, Magpie Rye Ale, McNally's Extra Ale, Scottish Style Heavy Ale, Warthog Ale, and Rock Creek, and Traditional Ale names. The company also exports its products to Korea. It sells its products to and through provincial liquor boards, as well as beverages, food, and merchandise on company-owned and operated premises to end consumers. Big Rock Brewery Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

