Financial Comparison: GTX (GTXO) vs. Aviat Networks (AVNW)

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GTX and Aviat Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $530,000.00 0.34 -$1.26 million N/A N/A Aviat Networks $242.51 million 0.33 $1.84 million N/A N/A

Aviat Networks has higher revenue and earnings than GTX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Aviat Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Aviat Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

GTX has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aviat Networks has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GTX and Aviat Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -234.21% N/A -430.07% Aviat Networks 0.71% 6.42% 2.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GTX and Aviat Networks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Aviat Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aviat Networks beats GTX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. It also develops and owns LOCiMobile, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based social networking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with Internet access. In addition, the company offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphone, tablet, or any wireless devices; and other applications. GTX Corp has a collaboration agreement with Veristride, Inc. to incorporate its inductive charging technology, enhance and miniaturize the electronics, develop a BLE, and embed the final hardware assembly into SmartSole, a GPS tracking device. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades. The company also offers network management software tools and applications, which enable operators to deploy, monitor, manage, and optimize its systems, as well as sources, supplies, and supports third party equipment, such as antennas, routers, optical transmission equipment, and other equipment to build and deploy telecommunications transmission network. In addition, it provides a suite of professional services, including planning, deployment, operation, optimization, and maintenance of customers' networks. The company serves mobile and fixed public, private, and broadcast network operators; federal, state, and local government agencies; and transportation, energy, and utility companies, as well as public safety agencies. It markets its products through a direct sales, service, and support organization, as well as through original equipment manufacturers and system integrators; and indirectly through dealers, resellers, and sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Aviat Networks, Inc. in January 2010. Aviat Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

