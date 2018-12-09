Financial Comparison: Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH (PCBC) & Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PCBC) and Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH has a beta of -0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosperity Bancshares has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Prosperity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH does not pay a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prosperity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH and Prosperity Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Prosperity Bancshares 0 7 3 0 2.30

Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.46%. Given Prosperity Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Prosperity Bancshares is more favorable than Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH and Prosperity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH $27.52 million 4.50 $4.66 million N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares $793.99 million 5.81 $272.16 million $3.94 16.77

Prosperity Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH and Prosperity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH 16.42% N/A N/A Prosperity Bancshares 36.91% 7.86% 1.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 76.5% of Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Prosperity Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Prosperity Bancshares beats Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pac Comm BANCOR/SH SH Company Profile

Pacific Commerce Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Commerce Bank that provides various financial and banking services to the personal and business customers in California. The company offers checking, savings, term certificate, lawyer's trust, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans; commercial and consumer loans; small business administration loans; loans and lines of credit for working capital; receivable and inventory financing; term loans for business expansion and equipment purchases; and remodeling and leasehold improvement loans, as well as commercial real estate loans, including apartment, office building, industrial/warehouse, and multipurpose building loans. The company also provides remote deposit capture services; and telephone and online banking services. It offers its services through six branches located in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions of Southern California. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans. In addition, it provides Internet banking and other cash management, mobile banking, trust and wealth management, retail brokerage, mortgage banking, and automated telephone banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 242 full service banking locations comprising 65 in the Houston area, including The Woodlands; 29 in the South Texas area consisting of Corpus Christi and Victoria; 33 in the Dallas/Fort Worth area; 22 in the East Texas area; 29 in the Central Texas area comprising Austin and San Antonio; 34 in the West Texas area, including Lubbock, Midland-Odessa and Abilene; 16 in the Bryan/College Station area; 6 in the Central Oklahoma area; and 8 in the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

