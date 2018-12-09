Financial Contrast: Constellation Brands (STZ.B) and Eastside Distilling (EAST)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) and Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Constellation Brands $8.33 billion 4.38 $2.32 billion N/A N/A Eastside Distilling $3.79 million 12.05 -$5.27 million ($1.42) -4.40

Constellation Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Dividends

Constellation Brands pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Constellation Brands 38.18% 18.63% 8.09% Eastside Distilling -138.88% -109.77% -59.37%

Risk & Volatility

Constellation Brands has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Constellation Brands and Eastside Distilling, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Constellation Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 96.0% of Constellation Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Constellation Brands beats Eastside Distilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc. is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States. It sells a number of brands in the import and craft beer categories, including Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Ballast Point and others. It is a producer and marketer of wine, and sells a number of wine brands across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine, and across all price points, such as popular, premium and luxury categories. Some of its wine and spirits brands sold in the United States, which comprise its U.S. Focus Brands (Focus Brands) include Meiomi, Robert Mondavi, Wild Horse and others.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.