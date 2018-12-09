Financial Survey: Summit Hotel Properties (INN) versus Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lamar Advertising pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $515.38 million 2.23 $99.21 million $1.34 8.18 Lamar Advertising $1.54 billion 4.74 $317.67 million $5.05 14.54

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 16.76% 7.79% 4.26% Lamar Advertising 18.57% 27.51% 7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lamar Advertising 2 3 1 0 1.83

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $15.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.51%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Summit Hotel Properties on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 2,900 displays.

