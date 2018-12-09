Finisar (FNSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Finisar from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Finisar from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Finisar in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Finisar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Finisar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNSR opened at $22.49 on Thursday. Finisar has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $325.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finisar will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger C. Ferguson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,920 shares in the company, valued at $607,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry S. Rawls sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $752,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,576,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,208 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,108 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Finisar by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 126,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 7.9% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finisar by 10.3% during the second quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 42.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Finisar by 4.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 92,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

