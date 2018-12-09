Fire Lotto (FLOT) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Fire Lotto has a total market capitalization of $448,656.00 and $54,003.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00042289 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000026 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000986 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Soniq (SONIQ) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Cryptosolartech (CST) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto (CRYPTO:FLOT) is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,983,460 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

