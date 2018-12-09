Firecoin (FIRE) 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. Firecoin has a total market capitalization of $131,851.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firecoin coin can now be purchased for $1.34 or 0.00019900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Firecoin has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.02055646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00485347 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00020803 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00018515 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00017278 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007964 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

