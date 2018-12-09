First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,244,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,360 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1,659.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,204,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,397 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 13,075.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,278,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.32, for a total value of $708,117.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 347,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,270,259.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,127 shares in the company, valued at $184,495,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 249 shares of company stock worth $102,233 and sold 15,161 shares worth $6,522,257. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $402.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $488.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $401.89 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

