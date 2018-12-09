First Defiance Financial (FDEF) and SI Financial Group (SIFI) Financial Analysis

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) and SI Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares First Defiance Financial and SI Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Defiance Financial 27.15% 11.40% 1.44% SI Financial Group 9.64% 6.20% 0.66%

Dividends

First Defiance Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SI Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. First Defiance Financial pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Defiance Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and SI Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Defiance Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

First Defiance Financial has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI Financial Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Defiance Financial and SI Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Defiance Financial $148.18 million 3.64 $32.26 million $1.75 15.12 SI Financial Group $65.15 million 2.47 $5.24 million N/A N/A

First Defiance Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SI Financial Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of SI Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of First Defiance Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of SI Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Defiance Financial and SI Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Defiance Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 SI Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.83%. Given First Defiance Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Defiance Financial is more favorable than SI Financial Group.

Summary

First Defiance Financial beats SI Financial Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans. The company also offers trust and wealth management services, as well as online banking services. In addition, it sells various property and casualty, group health and life, and individual health and life insurance products. The company operates through 43 full service banking centers, as well as 1 loan production office. First Defiance Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

SI Financial Group Company Profile

SI Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Savings Institute Bank and Trust Company that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand accounts, such as checking accounts; and interest-bearing accounts, including NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and construction and land loans. It also provides consumer loans that include home equity lines of credit; and loans secured by marketable securities, passbook or certificate accounts, motorcycles, automobiles, and recreational vehicles. In addition, the company offers trust services, which comprise fiduciary, investment management, and retirement services to individuals, partnerships, corporations, and institutions; and life insurance and annuities. It operates 24 full-service offices throughout Windham, New London, Tolland, Hartford, and Middlesex counties in Connecticut, as well as Newport and Washington counties in Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Willimantic, Connecticut.

