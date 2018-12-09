First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $15,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $107.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $105.81 and a 52 week high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

