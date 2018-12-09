First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $19.16 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT opened at $123.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/first-republic-investment-management-inc-has-19-16-million-holdings-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.