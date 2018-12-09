First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,316 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NTRS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $87.98 and a twelve month high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.03). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 23.28%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.41.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments.

