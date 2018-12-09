First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 318,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,921,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGK. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK opened at $49.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/first-republic-investment-management-inc-takes-position-in-vanguard-ftse-europe-etf-vgk.html.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.