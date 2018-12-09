First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in FormFactor, Inc. (FORM)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of FormFactor worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in FormFactor by 405.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

