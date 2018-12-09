First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Loxo Oncology Inc (LOXO)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:LOXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,659,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $854,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Loxo Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,544,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loxo Oncology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOXO opened at $135.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 2.21. Loxo Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative net margin of 43.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Loxo Oncology Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, CEO Joshua H. Bilenker sold 20,000 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $3,324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lori Anne Kunkel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $851,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,950 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOXO. Guggenheim began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.38.

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

