First Trust Advisors LP Sells 4,871 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 10.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 22,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 251,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 33.99, a quick ratio of 33.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $24.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 287,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,568,121.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,879 shares of company stock worth $159,432. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

