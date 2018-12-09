First United Bank Trust Acquires Shares of 176 Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

First United Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 148.6% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,036.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $980.64 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $743.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.89, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,189.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.04, for a total transaction of $12,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,437 shares of company stock worth $98,403,047 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

