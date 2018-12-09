Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Trading Down 5.5%

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares fell 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.19. 761,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 410,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FPRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $432.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.22). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPRX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 1,901.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 284,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after buying an additional 223,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,863,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,271,000 after buying an additional 210,031 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 165.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 183,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of immuno-oncology protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates include Cabiralizumab, an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trials for the treatment of various cancers in combination with nivolumab; and is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of pigmented villonodular synovitis tumor.

