Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (OILU)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) by 39.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.22% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

