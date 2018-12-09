Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,325 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 177,086 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 182,490 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,924,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $451,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton acquired 5,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,623,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Citigroup set a $66.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $69.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

FLR stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

