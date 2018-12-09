FMC Corp (FMC) Holdings Lessened by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FMC were worth $7,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,035,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $806,069,000 after acquiring an additional 143,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,044,000 after acquiring an additional 154,747 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,483,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,560,000 after buying an additional 69,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,427,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,528,000 after buying an additional 158,579 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,275,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,349,000 after buying an additional 121,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $80.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.63. FMC Corp has a fifty-two week low of $72.73 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital set a $118.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on FMC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.08.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

