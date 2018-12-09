Fmr LLC Cuts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,211,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,153,805 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $148,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $273,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.8% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $34.72 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $37.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 38.95%. The business had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Joseph W. Marshall III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $33,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,081 shares in the company, valued at $902,609.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $472,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,462.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $873,910. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

