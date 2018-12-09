Fmr LLC Has $153.13 Million Position in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,543,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $153,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,188,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,040,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,362 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Newell Brands by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 877,661 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Newell Brands by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,178,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 833,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,095,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,565,000 after purchasing an additional 462,697 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Newell Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, Director Brett Icahn bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $2,003,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James L. Cunningham III sold 22,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $523,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,677.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

