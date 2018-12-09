Fmr LLC Has $157.07 Million Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930,844 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $157,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 91.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.64 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 61.85% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 350 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 91 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 11 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

