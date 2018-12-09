Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Down 5.1%

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $71.19 and last traded at $71.61. 1,843,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,906,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $95.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. UBS Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Fortinet had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $453.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $65,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $309,030.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $704,225.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,590 shares of company stock worth $6,986,929 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.7% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 80,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

