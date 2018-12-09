Fortis Inc (FTS) Director Buys C$72,644.00 in Stock

Fortis Inc (TSE:FTS) Director Julie Dobson acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$33.02 per share, with a total value of C$72,644.00.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$46.54 on Friday. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of C$39.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.09, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.14 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc will post 2.66000009144822 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Fortis from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.56.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 422,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 96,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 2,834 megawatts (MW), including 64 MW of solar capacity.

