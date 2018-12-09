Franklin Resources Inc. Has $37.77 Million Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,590 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Healthcare Services Group worth $37,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 92.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 413,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock worth $347,780. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HCSG opened at $41.68 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 65.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

