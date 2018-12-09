Franklin Resources Inc. Has $507.79 Million Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,409,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.41% of 3M worth $507,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $706,178,000. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,488,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,727,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,362,000 after buying an additional 537,325 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $710,678,000 after buying an additional 534,001 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $198.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $181.98 and a 1-year high of $259.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.12). 3M had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

3M announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.50 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $274,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of 3M from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $195.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.16.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

