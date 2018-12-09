Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Prologis Inc (PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.10% of Prologis worth $43,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.3% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $324,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,863 shares in the company, valued at $665,259.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,673,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,907 shares of company stock worth $3,565,328. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Prologis stock opened at $66.84 on Friday. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.28 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 51.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 771 million square feet (72 million square meters) in 19 countries.

