Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) PT Set at €79.00 by Commerzbank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) received a €79.00 ($91.86) target price from equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.90 ($113.84) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. HSBC set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.80 ($117.21) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($124.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.36 ($101.59).

Shares of FME opened at €62.24 ($72.37) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €75.53 ($87.83) and a twelve month high of €93.82 ($109.09).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

