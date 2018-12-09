Fresnillo (FNLPF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

Shares of Fresnillo stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.45.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

