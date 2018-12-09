Frontline (FRO) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $7.30 target price on the shipping company’s stock. DNB Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRO. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Frontline has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Frontline had a negative net margin of 40.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $89.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Frontline by 38,407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 38,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Frontline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

