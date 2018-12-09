FY2018 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Decreased by KeyCorp

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $11.02 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.21 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.00 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.69.

Shares of LH opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,905.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.