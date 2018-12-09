FY2019 EPS Estimates for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (TCKGY) Lowered by Analyst

THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCKGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Lane now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.23.

Get THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR alerts:

TCKGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCKGY opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $596.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.56. THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $3.93.

About THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR

Thomas Cook Group plc provides leisure travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Northern Europe, and Germany. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 190 own-brand hotels in 16 countries under the Casa Cook, Sunwing, Sunprime, Sunconnect, Sentido, Smartline, and Aldiana brands, as well as partner hotels.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOMAS COOK GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.